Possible fatal crash closes northbound I-270 near I-44; major traffic backup

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation are closing northbound I-270 before I-44. It appears that there has been a serious collision between a semi-tractor trailer and a moving truck.

The clearance time could take until around 10:00 am. Sunset Hills Police are on the scene. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Gravois.

This is a developing story. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter is headed to the scene. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.

https://twitter.com/StLouisTraffic/status/1437779970412195848