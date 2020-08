ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is dead after a car crash Saturday at 4:44 p.m. in St. Francois County on Route OO south of Coffman Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a woman in her 70s was driving southbound on Route OO when she crossed the center line and hit 39-year-old Randal Harris’ car head on.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Coplin Funeral Home. The woman suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.