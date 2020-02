Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A two car wreck causes one vehicle to smash into north St. Louis fire hydrant.

The incident happened shortly before midnight at St. Louis Avenue and Euclid.

Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell was at the scene where water was pouring from the hydrant. Eventually, the water company was able to come shut it off.

Police have not released any information about the cause of the crash.