ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple injuries have been reported from a crash Friday night in north St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Interstate 270 and West Florissant Avenue. It involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle with multiple passengers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX2 there were some injuries at the scene, but the extent of anyone’s injuries is unknown. It’s unclear what led up to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.