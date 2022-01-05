Crash kills man in Cahokia Heights Tuesday night

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man died in an accident along Mildred Avenue at Range Lane in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Neighbors told police the driver failed to stop at the intersection then drove through a shed, struck a utility pole, and then slammed into a tree. The man died at the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

