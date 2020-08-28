Crash kills two, including child, seriously injures 2 teens

JENNINGS, Mo. – A 4-year-old boy and a woman were killed Thursday night following a two-vehicle head collision in Jennings.

Two other people, an 18-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy were seriously injured. They are in serious condition at a local hospital, according to Missouri Highway State Patrol.

The accident happened on Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue shortly around 9:15 p.m. Police said the crash happened when one car tried to turn onto Cozens Avenue and was struck by a southbound vehicle on Halls Ferry.

The crash was so powerful the car driven by 25-year-old Jireh Hill flipped over before striking a sign and a pole, leaving the four-year-old and female driver dead police said.

Halls Ferry was closed or several hours while the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated overnight.