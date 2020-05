ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in north St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bircher Boulevard at North Kingshighway

Witnesses tell Fox 2 that two other individuals involved in the crash walked away.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation.

