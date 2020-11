ST. LOUIS – A driver suffering some sort of medical emergency crashed into a parked truck near Spirit of St. Louis Airport Sunday at about midnight.

Police said the crash was on Edison Avenue at Spirit of St. Louis Boulevard in Chesterfield.

The passenger was also hurt and taken to the hospital.

