MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – All lanes were closed for a time on eastbound 364 west of 141 where a crash happened Tuesday before 8:00 a.m.

Four lanes were reopened at about 8:20 a.m. All lanes were reopened at about 8:55 a.m.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose said 64 or 70 are good alternate routes.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene.

Officers have gotten all but one lane open on west bound 364 west of 141. Please move over and slow down, to allow us to get the remaining lane open as soon as we can.@Y98Lance @mgriffin_kmov @FOX2now @KMOV @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/kxZ9XpsHcH — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) April 13, 2021

Be advised there is an accident east bound 364 west of 141. All lanes are blocked. Avoid the area if possible.@mgriffin_kmov @Y98Lance @FOX2now @KMOV @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/2wQDwRutsY — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) April 13, 2021

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Rose will continue to track the traffic in this area. Continue to check this story for updates.