Crash on I-44 near downtown St. Louis has traffic backed up for miles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash on westbound I-44 at 7th Street has traffic backed up for miles. Missouri Department of Transportation cameras shows the crash. MoDOT expects the crash to be cleared at around 4:40 pm.
Traffic on I-64 eastbound near downtown St. Louis is not much better. Traffic is backed up from the Poplar Street Bridge to Jefferson.
