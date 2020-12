ST. LOUIS – A fatal accident shutdown westbound traffic on I-70 Sunday at about 11:30 p.m.

The accident happened at Broadway and Cass. Just one vehicle was involved.

Police said at least one person has died. At this time it’s unclear how many people were inside the vehicle or what led to the crash.

