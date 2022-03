ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An accident shut down southbound I-55 near Broadway at 4:00 am this morning. The highway reopened at around 7:40 am. There was a major traffic backup in the area.

FOX 2’s Jason Maxwell reports that only one car crashed in the accident. A man was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.