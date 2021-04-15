Crash to close eastbound I-70 in St. Charles County for hours

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A crash has closed eastbound I-70 near Route Z and Church in St. Charles County. Traffic is being diverted to Wentzville Parkway.
The accident happened at around 11:50 am Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects the interstate to be closed for two and a half hours.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear. This is a developing story and details are still coming into the newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.
Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.