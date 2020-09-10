Crawford County suspect accused of stealing police cruiser taken into custody

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A driver accused of stealing a police car is now in custody for the second time Thursday morning.

According to police, he was originally arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed on Interstate 44 in Crawford County. Police say, somehow while in custody, he managed to take off in a police car.

Several officers gave chase. They used spike strips to stop the police cruiser on I-44 just west of Bourbon, Missouri.

They were able to apprehend the man and arrest him for the second time.