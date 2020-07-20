Crayola creates back-to-school line masks for kids during coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Back-to-school is going to look a little different.

Crayola has created a lineup of fun and colorful masks for children as back-to-school potentially draws closer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular crayon brand has collaborated with SchoolMaskPack to make the face coverings for kids.

The masks come in a pack of five – one for each day of school – and can be worn “for best use up to 6 months” with regular washing.

Each mask in the crayon-themed line-up features a silly, and sometimes sassy, cartoon face. However, there are other patterns and colors for children to choose from.

Worn all 5 masks? Time to wash! Place used masks in our included mesh laundry bag, machine wash, and tumble dry with our easy to care @Crayola reusable cloth mask pack. Pre-order: https://t.co/TlBgMklrDh. #Crayola #CrayolaKids #SchoolMaskPack #Kidsmasks pic.twitter.com/jptDMs1s3B — SchoolMaskPack™ (@schoolmaskpack) July 15, 2020