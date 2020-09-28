Crayola launched Halloween face masks for kids, teens, and adults

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is a little more than a month away and if you’re struggling to find a costume that also provides some protection from COVID-19, Crayola may have a solution.

The company which is known for crayons is now selling Halloween-inspired Coronavirus face masks.

Looks include a witch, a ghost, mummy, Dracula, and a jack-o-lantern. The face masks are available in kids, teens, or adult sizes.

Each pack includes five face masks, one for each day of the workweek, nose wires, and a mesh laundry bag.