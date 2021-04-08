Creative Contest: Eckert’s needs your help designing this year’s healthcare hero corn maze

ST. LOUIS – Eckert’s Farm announced Thursday they are hosting a contest for someone to design Eckert’s Millstadt Farm’s 2021 corn maze. This year’s theme: Healthcare Heroes.

The artwork should honor and give recognition to healthcare workers and first responders who have been working hard during the pandemic.

The contest winner will receive an Eckert’s Farm Prize Pack full of goodies and free experiences to enjoy special visits to the farm.

The winning artwork will be selected by a panel of Eckert’s judges on June 1, 2021.

Eckert’s said if someone special inspired a drawing, share that story in the online entry form.

Eckert’s Millstadt Farm will donate $1 of each farm admission ticket to the Friends of Saint Louis Municipal School of Nursing Scholarship in September.

The winner’s artwork will be cut into the 12-acre cornfield at Eckert’s Millstadt Farm this summer, and the maze will open to the public on Saturday, September 4.

The farm will also host a special weekend for healthcare workers, first responders and their families to enjoy the Millstadt Farm for free on Friday, September 17-Sunday, September 19 with proper photo identification.

Eckert’s has featured logos for the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Science Center, and Scott Air Force base in the past.

Eckert’s Millstadt Corn Maze with Stanley Cup Design in 2019

Guests of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate by uploading a sketch of their design on Eckert’s website here.

