Cremation oven sets Jefferson County mortuary on fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – There was a second alarm fire at a mortuary in unincorporated Jefferson County Tuesday at about 5:00 a.m.
The fire started at the Schaefer Mortuary Service on Old Missouri 21 near Arnold. It quickly moved to a second alarm fire when the Saline Valley Fire Protection District discovered several bodies had to be moved out.
“They had finished operations of cremation of a body and one of the ovens malfunctioned and started an attic fire,” Fire Chief Bob Dunn said.
Schaefer mortuary is not a funeral parlor but provides mortuary services to local and out of town funeral homes.
