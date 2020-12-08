Cremation oven sets Jefferson County mortuary on fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – There was a second alarm fire at a mortuary in unincorporated Jefferson County Tuesday at about 5:00 a.m.

The fire started at the Schaefer Mortuary Service on Old Missouri 21 near Arnold. It quickly moved to a second alarm fire when the Saline Valley Fire Protection District discovered several bodies had to be moved out.

“They had finished operations of cremation of a body and one of the ovens malfunctioned and started an attic fire,” Fire Chief Bob Dunn said.

Schaefer mortuary is not a funeral parlor  but provides mortuary services to local and out of town funeral homes.

