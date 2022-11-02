CRESTWOOD, Mo., – The Schnucks grocery store in Crestwood will be undergoing a renovation starting in late spring of 2023. The location is 9540 Watson Road.

The remodel will create a “Fresh Pour” drink area. The new fresh pour drink section will feature coffee, draft beer, and wine. They will also be upgrading and relocating their wine, beer, and liquor areas. The new deli will serve hot pizza and have a new cheese section.

They are also planning on renovating their bakery and upgrading their seafood department. The new seafood department will have fresh sushi.

The production will have more fresh fruits and vegetables. They will also be adding self-serve nut butter.

They will also be expanding their Food Hall concept. The new items will be Salt+Smoke’s Oh Hey! Barbecue, Seoul Taco, and Schnucks Burgers+Bites. Each partner will operate a small service counter and share a common seating area.

Last but not least, the store will have a new decor package throughout the location. They will also install a LiveWell natural living department.

The remodel is expected to be completed in late spring or early summer 2023.

During the remodel, customers can use Schnucks Delivers and curbside pickup through Instacart.