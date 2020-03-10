Creve Coeur gives final passage for Bradley Beal Arena

CREVE COEUR, MO- The home of Chaminade College Preparatory School’s Red Devil Basketball and Volleyball programs will soon have a new address.

On Monday, Creve Coeur’s City Council gave final passage to a proposed new 28,000 square foot, 1,200 seat arena on campus. According to documents filed with the city, the new arena will bear the name of one of the school’s alumni currently in the NBA, Bradley E. Beal.

Beal graduated from Chaminade in 2011 and was recognized as the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior before going on to the University of Florida. He was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards and is currently second in the league in scoring at more than 30 points per game.

According to the application submitted with city planners, a new building would ease a scheduling crunch at the private school’s existing arena, known as the Athletictron, by hosting upper school basketball and volleyball games and practices. It will also make future Athletictron renovations easier, the school said.

A timetable on the project was not available Monday night.