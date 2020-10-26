Creve Coeur Police need help identifying carjacking suspect

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a carjacking incident that happened on October 25.

Around 5:00 p.m. police got a call about a carjacking that had happened at a car wash in the 1100 blk of Olive Blvd.

Investigation revealed that the victim, had exited his vehicle when the suspect demanded the vehicle. After a brief confrontation with the victim, the suspect drove off in the victims dark blue 4 door BMW.

Police said the suspect was described as a thin, dark-skinned male, last seen in this light-colored four-door sedan. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you recognize either, please contact the Creve Coeur Police Department 314-737-4600 or Crimestoppers STL 866-371-8477