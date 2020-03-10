Creve Coeur puts in place pandemic plan, just in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - Concerns over the coronavirus are hitting closer and closer to home after Bayer announces its temporarily closing its Creve Coeur campus.



The chief of police told the Creve Coeur Council at Monday night’s meeting that over the weekend he met with police chiefs from around the area to put together a pandemic plan just in case it gets to that point.



This comes as Bayer announced one of its employees is awaiting test results for the coronavirus. The company which employs 4,000 people in the St. Louis area says it will be cleaning that campus during the closure out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, the mayor of Creve Coeur says at this point they are trying to balance being prepared while not causing a panic.



The chief says his staff will be wiping down patrol cars at the beginning of every shift and if it ever gets to the point where too many are out sick they’ll get mutual aid from other departments.