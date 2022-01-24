Creve Coeur set to revise scooter, electric bike rules

ST. LOUIS–City Council members in the St. Louis County suburb of Creve Coeur will meet tonight, with the regulation of scooters and similar vehicles on the agenda Monday evening.

Legislation passed by the Missouri state lawmakers in 2021 further defines electric bicycles. The city’s proposed ordinance adds the vehicle to city codes and specifies where they, and scooters would not be allowed.

Under the revised city ordinance, electric bicycles would be defined as follows:

“Class 1 electric bicycle”, an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of twenty miles per hour;

“Class 2 electric bicycle”, an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle and that is not capable of providing assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of twenty miles per hour

Class 3 electric bicycle”, an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of twenty-eight miles per hour.

Motorized scooters and bicycles would not be permitted in any city park, with no bike of any kind allowed traveling more than 12 miles per hour within a city park.

The City Council meets at the Creve Coeur Government Center, 300 North New Ballas Road, starting at 7pm.