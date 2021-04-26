Creve Coeur synagogue hosts pop-up COVID vaccination event

ST. LOUIS – 125 members of a synagogue in Creve Coeur are now vaccinated after it hosted a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic Sunday.
Congregation Shaare Emeth provided vaccines to anyone ages 16 and older.
What first started as a conversation with congregation member Jill Schupp and the rabbi a few months ago became a reality.
Members of the Creve Coeur and Eureka fire protection districts helped distribute the Pfizer vaccine in conjunction with the St. Louis County Health Department.
“The County Department of Health seemed interested partly because of who we are, and our reputation in the community,” Rabbi James Bennett said. “But they also felt this is a different kind of venue than large hospitals or convention center venues that are a little intimidating to people.”