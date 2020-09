EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Fire crews in Edwardsville battled an apartment fire with heavy smoke Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. on the third floor of the University Drive Apartments located on 1317 Esic Drive.

The building was evacuated and multiple people were rescued. It appears the roof of the building was damaged.

Emergency responders were on the scene. No reports of any injures at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.