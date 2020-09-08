Crews battle first-alarm house fire in Lemay

LEMAY, Mo. – Crews battled a first-alarm fire at a home in Lemay Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. on Perrin Avenue at East Arlee Avenue just north of Jefferson Barracks Park.

Fire crews from multiple cities were called in to help battle the flames.

When our Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter arrived at the scene, it appeared that the fire had been controlled, and no flames were visible.

But we could see that the fire had burned a huge hole in the roof of the house. Smoke was seen coming from the structure.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. There’s no word yet on a cause.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

