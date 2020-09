SOUTH ST. LOUIS – Fire crews battled an apartment fire early Friday morning.

The fire started around 5:00 a.m. at the Old Frenchtown Apartments at South 14th & Chouteau Ave.

Heavy flames can be seen coming from the building extending through the roof when crews arrived. We are told three families were excavated.

No word on the cause of the fire.

S. 14th & Chouteau – Occupied three story apartment building; #fire extending through the roof. Apartment being evacuated. Defensive operations underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/qdnTeJdYn5 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 4, 2020