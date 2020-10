ST. LOUIS – Firefighters responded to South City house fire Friday morning.

The blaze broke out around 4:00 a.m. in the 3700 block of Louisiana Ave. Fire crews said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

3700blk of Louisiana – Occupied one story brick; fire showing. One line deployed. pic.twitter.com/176qnC1Nmp — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 2, 2020