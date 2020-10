SOUTH COUNTY, MO. – Firefighters responded to south county house fire Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Green Park Valley Drive at Kohrs Lane. Fire crews said residents who lived in the house were able to make it out safely.

According to the fire department chief, it only took 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Early morning fire in South County-Green Park Valley Drive. pic.twitter.com/Gqn7eYgTy8 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 1, 2020