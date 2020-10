WEST ALTON, Mo. – Crews fought an abandoned house fire early Friday morning in West Alton.

The fire began just before 2:00 a.m. at the house on Angert Street near St. Charles Street.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from an upstairs room when they arrived.

No one was hurt.

Authorities are investigating how the abandoned structure caught fire.

Crews battle vacant house fire in West Alton. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/8OBW4y3uIb — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 23, 2020