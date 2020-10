ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO- Authorities from multiple agencies are responding in St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon to Woodland Marina in the Orchard Farm area after boats, a dock and buildings all became fully engulfed in flames.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District reports at least one person was injured.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Big black cloud of smoke coming from Woodland Marina in St. Charles. Reports say there is a boat and structure fire. Hope all are okay! pic.twitter.com/6sHziMShIr — Richie Williams (@dadSTL) October 7, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated