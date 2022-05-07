ST. LOUIS – A vacant building caught on fire Saturday afternoon on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis.

Crews responded to the fire in the 4600 block of Delmar around 5 p.m. Friday. Flames and heavy smoke billowed from a vacant, two-story commercial building.

No injuries have been reported from the fire. It’s unclear what may have caused the fire. Three aerial waterways are working to get it under control.

This is a developing story. The St. Louis Fire Department is sharing updates on its social media pages. We will update as more information becomes available.