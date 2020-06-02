City authorities using surveillance video to track down looters

ST. LOUIS – Within 30 minutes of asking, St. Louis City had the FBI, ATF, National Guard, Missouri Highway Patrol and the St. Louis County Swat Team ready to stop the unrest last night.

Edwards had this message to the criminals, “We have your surveillance, I will use every tool available to me to count every freckle on your face until you have been identified and arrested.”

Edwards said there are more than 200 people engaged in persistent criminal activity from about 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. last night. They burglarized businesses, damaged property, looted, and committed murder.

Retired St. Louis City Police Captain David Dorn was killed following looting at a pawn shop. The 77-year-old was working at the shop. Four other officers were shot during the unrest as well.

Police Chief John Hayden said there were 25 arrests made but none have been made for the murder or shooting.

Edwards also commended the work of the police department and told them, “I have your back.”

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney was also part of the briefing. She said she will continue to uphold the right to peaceful protest, but said, “Last night was not about non-violent protests, what happened last night were a small group of individuals that chose to benefit off the pain and suffering off our community.”

She went on to say she will use the full power of the law and my office to prosecute and hold accountable anyone who murders police officers, shoots at police officers, or hurts anyone in my community.