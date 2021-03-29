Crime thriller ‘Liberty’ to begin filming in St. Louis and southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new movie set to begin production with locations in St. Louis and southern Illinois. The crime thriller is called Liberty and it is set in the rural Midwest. It is the story of a “disgraced journalist who flees to a small town to rebuild her life, only to find deadly corruption pursuing her.”
“Growing up watching gritty crime dramas of the 70s, it’s only fitting my own writing centers around the realistic world of crime, whether the villains are master manipulators or just desperate souls, whether the crime happens in a crowded city or the plains of western Kansas,” writes Liberty writer/director Chris Lawing.
The film features Dale Soules from Orange Is The New Black, Jim Beaver from Supernatural with Natasha Coppola-Shalom of Last Call.
Mercury Films is the production company helping to make the film.