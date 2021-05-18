Crimestoppers increase reward to $30,000 for info on murders of doctor, 70-year-old woman

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information on two recent murders to $30,000. Investigators say they have recovered forensic evidence linking a pair of murders that happened within an hour of each other over the weekend.

The reward for information on the murders of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev was $25,000.

The first shooting happened just after 10:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard. Stanley and Barbara Goodkin were driving eastbound when they heard gunshots. The couple realized they’d been shot and drove to a hospital.

Barbara Goodkin died at the hospital the following day. She was 70.

The second incident occurred in the 8700 block of Eager Road around 11:45 p.m. Brentwood Police officers responded to a shooting at the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill and discovered Zacharev shot to death. Zacharev was 58 and lived in Town and Country.

The Major Case Squad has not identified a possible motive or link between the victims.

Investigators are looking for a silver/metallic small SUV or passenger-style vehicle that may have been involved in both shootings.

The Major Case Squad and the University City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation and are requesting anyone with information about these incidents to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010), the Brentwood Police Department at 314-963-6708, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News