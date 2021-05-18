Crimestoppers increase reward to $30,000 for info on murders of doctor, 70-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS– Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information on two recent murders to $30,000. Investigators say they have recovered forensic evidence linking a pair of murders that happened within an hour of each other over the weekend.

The reward for information on the murders of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev was $25,000.

The first shooting happened just after 10:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard. Stanley and Barbara Goodkin were driving eastbound when they heard gunshots. The couple realized they’d been shot and drove to a hospital.

Barbara Goodkin died at the hospital the following day. She was 70.

The second incident occurred in the 8700 block of Eager Road around 11:45 p.m. Brentwood Police officers responded to a shooting at the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill and discovered Zacharev shot to death. Zacharev was 58 and lived in Town and Country.

The Major Case Squad has not identified a possible motive or link between the victims.

Investigators are looking for a silver/metallic small SUV or passenger-style vehicle that may have been involved in both shootings.

The Major Case Squad and the University City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation and are requesting anyone with information about these incidents to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010), the Brentwood Police Department at 314-963-6708, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).