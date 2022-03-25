ST. LOUIS–St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of suspects in a Major Case Squad murder investigation in Franklin County.

A Franklin County deputy was called to the 3900 block of Circle Drive in Robertsville, Missouri, around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Someone who lives in the neighborhood called 911 after discovering a vehicle partially blocking the road.

Authorities located a deceased gunshot victim inside the vehicle, identified as Jarrett T. Obenauer, 29, of St. Clair, Missouri.

There are currently 29 investigators working alongside the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.