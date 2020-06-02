‘Criminals have hijacked a moment of public discourse’- Sam Page on unrest

CLAYTON, Mo- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says law enforcement officials say a countywide curfew is not needed at this time. However, the St. Louis County police department will be supporting municipalities that do set curfews.

While there is no curfew, Page is asking everyone to go home as early as possible and stay home so that our first responders can do their jobs and do them effectively.

“Criminals have hijacked a moment of public discourse. Those who commit these crimes are not representative of those who want change and their violent actions do nothing to honor George Floyd’s memory,” said Page in a statement released this afternoon.

Page says he supports the decision by the Clergy Coalition and leaders of the peaceful protests to tke today as a day of rest.