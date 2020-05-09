Crisis International giving groceries away to 2000 people in need

ST. LOUIS – The latest jobless numbers show one in five Americans are out of work which means more people are to turning food pantries to help make ends meet.
If you need groceries Saturday, Crisis International will be serving about 2000 people between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Volunteers will load up your car so the whole process is contactless. Just stay in your vehicle and pull up to the O’Fallon rec center and volunteers will put the groceries straight to into your trunk.
The grocery giveaway is taking place at the O’Fallon rec center at 4343 West Florissant. And at last check they still need about 40 to 60 volunteers. They asked that you call 314-487-1400 before you come.