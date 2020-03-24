Crisis Nursery working to ensure children have safe haven during the COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Health experts across the country say child abuse may rise due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. For some kids, home is not a safe place.

The Crisis Nursery has helped thousands of families in our area over the years and has 5 locations and 10 outreach centers.

The agency has a message for parents who may be suffering in silence as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country: don’t be afraid to reach out for help.

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is a recognized leader in the prevention of child abuse and neglect in the region through the provision of safe haven for children. They offer services to families and are helping protect children during the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic and as we continue to navigate this rapidly evolving situation. Authorities say with school closings, stress may be linked to child abuse and the number of cases is on the rise across the county.

The nonprofit organization says one thing parents are caretakers should keep in mind is if they are stressed do not hesitate to ask for help.

“We are having so many families that are calling, fearful and anxious. Calling the hotline is always a great option if someone is stressed and overwhelmed especially now kids are home and not in school,” said Molly Brown.

Crisis Nursery is encouraging everyone to reach out to families who may be struggling especially during the times of social distancing and say there are ways you can prevent abuse:

Crisis Nursery facts

· Began saving children in St. Louis in 1986

· Over 120,000 kept safe in 34 years

· 98% of Crisis Nursery children do NOT have a child abuse hotline call - our methods work!

· 5 Nursery locations (South City, North County, 2 in St. Charles, Wentzville)

· 10 Outreach Centers (from Arnold to Florissant, from East St. Louis to Wentzville)

· Largest Fundraiser of the year, the Razzle Dazzle Ball 2020 had to be canceled, now hosting an online auction.

If you need help, call the 24-hour helpline at 314-292-5770.