Critical Race Theory at center of education town hall Thursday in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – More than 100 parents, teachers, and community members packed a town hall in Lake St. Louis Thursday night.

Those against the idea of teaching Critical Race Theory hosted the St. Charles County Public Education Town Hall at Cuivre River Electric Cooperative.

Four Republican lawmakers—State Representatives Phil Christofanelli and Nick Schroer, along with State Senators Cindy O’Laughlin and Bob Onder—spoke at the town hall and answered questions from the public.

“Critical race theory (CRT) was officially organized in 1989,” according to Encyclopedia Brittanica. “Critical race theorists BELIEVE the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist.”

The town hall was organized after the Francis Howell School District approved two new high school elective courses last week, Black History and Black Literature. FHSD and its Board of Education sent a letter to families Thursday with the subject, “Response to Community Concerns.” It said, supporters of the elective courses “believe they offer a necessary step toward inclusion.” The letter also said, “it was not nor will it ever be, the intention of the Board, District leadership, or curriculum writer to distort, divide or indoctrinate students.”

The Wentzville School District told FOX 2 Thursday they do not teach CRT and don’t have plans to.

It’s become a hot topic between parents and schools, and the same was true for those in attendance of a town hall Thursday night.

“Right now it feels like there is a genuine war between public education and parents,” Lindi Williford, the organizer of the town hall, said. “I think that any sexual ideology and social ideology should be left up to the parents to teach and not the public education system and definitely not the government.”

All lawmakers on the panel were against CRT.

“I don’t think that we should be allowing, especially particularly, specifically a taxpayer-funded institution to teach our children to hate each other,” O’Laughlin (R) said.

“The thing that gets me the most fired up, the thing that gets me in the trenches is when we are messing with the minds of our children,” Schroer said. “Republican, Democrat, get it out of the classrooms get the spin out of history and teach us, teach our children the raw, truest form of history and leave the politics to our legislators.”

St. Louis Public Schools teacher Nicole Misra was one of those in attendance that does not agree with the lawmakers present.

“It looks to me like censorship,” she said.

Misra said the town hall appeared polarizing and “silencing” of history and it brought her to tears.

“These people seem really really convinced that they are being truthful and loving by silencing other people and by silencing other stories and I don’t think that’s love,” she said. “I’m worried that this is going to be a blanket stopping conversation about race and racial inequality.”