ST. LOUIS – A caravan of vintage motorcycles will drive through the St. Louis area Friday as part of the 2022 Cross Country Chase.

100 riders will leave Springfield, Illinois Friday. Then they’ll stop for lunch at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton, Illinois. The day will end in Rolla, Missouri.

Participants are riding bikes made from 1930 to 1960. The ten-day, 2,300 mile endurance ride ends September 25 in Santa Monica, California.

