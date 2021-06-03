Cross-River Crime Task Force considering use of license plate readers

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.– The Cross-River Crime Task Force Meeting is meeting this afternoon. The task force is focused on preventing crime from “flowing across the river into Madison County”

The group will consider a county-wide license plate reader network among other things on the agenda.

This task force is comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies.

State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in April that representatives from federal, state, local law enforcement will meet to stop people from using the highways to cross state lines to commit crimes.

Haine said his citizens are being invaded by criminals from Missouri who break the law and then flee back across the river.

He said cases come across his desk all the time that involve Missourians who steal cars, rob and kill people in Madison County.

Haine indicated hundreds of citizens from all walks of life tell them they’re frightened and want something done.