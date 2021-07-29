Crown Candy Kitchen mourns loss of employee’s daughter in fatal crash

ST. LOUIS- A well-known St. Louis restaurant is trying to rally around a longtime employee who is dealing with the tragic loss of a daughter this week in a fatal south St. Louis county accident.

“Our hearts are broken that this beautiful woman has left us far to (sic) soon,” Crown Candy Kitchen owner Andy Karandzieff wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

So out of respect to @emma86stanley I wanted to wait till she was ready to share the loss of her beautiful and amazing daughter. Emma has been with us for 25 years and we consider her family and we think of Lexi as one of our many CCK children and Grandkids. pic.twitter.com/PCoUR2ib8X — Andy Karandzieff (@kzieff) July 28, 2021

Lexi Hawkins, 15, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed Tuesday night on Gravois Road near Winternight Lane. St. Louis County police said the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed and refused to pull over for police. The car later ran a red light, tried to pass another vehicle on a shoulder, lost control, and struck a utility pole.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers and the driver were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the driver, 18-year-old Christopher Dedios, was charged with second-degree murder, and resisting arrest by fleeing.

In an Instagram post, Hawkins’ mother Emma Stanley said the news had “completely destroyed” her. “She was what gave me life and truly made me happy and I keep wishing this nightmare wasn’t real because she had her whole life in front of her to live. I feel so broken and empty inside.”

Stanley has worked for Crown Candy Kitchen for 25 years, and in a Facebook post, the restaurant said Hawkins herself was “eager to start with us as soon as she had her permit, with commenters posting that they had just been greeted by her at the door within the last week.

Friends have started a GoFundMe account, with proceeds going to the Stanley family.