Crown Candy Kitchen’s episode of ‘Restaurant Recovery’ airs on Cooking Channel tonight

ST. LOUIS – The famed St. Louis restaurant Crown Candy Kitchen will be in the spotlight once again. This time on the Cooking Channel.

Crown Candy Kitchen’s episode of “Restaurant Recovery” will air Tuesday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m.

The show follows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves as he visits ten struggling businesses and gives each one about $100,000 of his own money. Crown Candy Kitchen‘s episode follows owners Andy and Sherri Karandzieff, and rapper Nelly makes an appearance.

The candy shop and diner is 107 years old and it survived the Spanish Flu in 1918. During the COVID pandemic, the couple wasn’t able to pay themselves and they’ve been using their personal savings to keep staff employed.

On September 23, 2020, Crown Candy Kitchen posted on Facebook letting customers know that they were struggling.

“Sadly this is our reality right now. We can’t remember the last time we had a good line for lunch. These are definitely trying times and we are reaching out for your support. Come down and see us for lunch! We have dine in or carry out. Also stay tuned for our online candy store – it’s going to be opening back up soon,” the post said.

The post got over a million views and St. Louisans showed their love for the lunch spot immediately.

In the three days after the post owner Andy Karandzieff estimated he served more than 3,000 people.

Restaurant Recovery can be seen on Discovery Plus And Amazon Prime.