Crown Candy reopens to the delight of customers

ST. LOUIS – Beloved north St. Louis lunch spot Crown Candy Kitchen reopened Tuesday, offering curbside service for those in need of shakes, BLTs, and chocolates.

Owner Andy Karandzieff had to close for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they are going to have to learn how to do everything different following CDC guidelines.

“Today is the first day for a new normal for us. We are learning as we go with what works and what does not work,” Karandzieff said. “We are wearing masks, gloves, and getting people in and out quickly as possible. Curbside orders and pick-up. It feels good to…be doing something and to see people interact with people and get some revenue.”

Crown Candy Kitchen is located at 1401 St. Louis Ave. and will be open Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.