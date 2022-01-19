Cruise industry sees more cancelations as Omicron cases spread

The CDC updated its guidance for cruise travel on Friday, recommending that even vaccinated individuals at increased risk for serious COVID-19 illness refrain from travel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It continues to be anything but smooth sailing for cruise ship operators. With the rise in Covid cases tied to the Omicron variant, cruise lines are facing another big round of cancelations or itinerary changes.

In response to “Covid-related circumstances around the world,” Royal Caribbean International canceled a sailing on the ship Independence of the Seas on January 22. The company has also halted sailings on three other ships. Celebrity Cruises has also canceled multiple trips between now and April to destinations around the world. Both are subsidiaries of Royal Caribbean Group.

Norwegian Cruise Line has also canceled numerous sailings over the next several months.

The CDC has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for cruise ship travelers. The chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high because the virus spreads easily between people in close quarters. The CDC says those who decide to go on a cruise should get Covid tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.