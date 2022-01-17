Crystal City, Festus seek public feedback on plan to strengthen corridor linking downtowns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Neighboring cities in Jefferson County are collaborating on ways to improve connections between their respective downtowns and, next month, the public will have a chance to offer its input.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments launched the Great Streets Initiative in 2007 “to trigger economic and social benefits by centering communities around interesting, lively, and attractive streets that serve all modes of transportation.”

Leaders in Festus and Crystal City hope to strengthen their downtown districts by focusing their efforts on Main Street, Bailey Road, and Mississippi Avenue.

The cities will host interactive public workshops at First Baptist Church (107 N. Truman Blvd.) on the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. Each of the meetings will focus on sections of the study area. Residents can learn about the process, offer feedback, and share their own concerns and ideas for the project.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Focus: Festus Main Street)

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Focus: Festus Main Street)

Thursday, Feb. 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Focus: Main Street and Bailey Road)

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Focus: Bailey Road)

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Focus: Bailey Road and Mississippi Avenue)

Thursday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Focus: Mississippi Avenue to Main Street)