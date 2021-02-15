Cuivre River Electric urges customers to conserve power or outages are possible

TROY, Mo. – The Cuivre River Electric Cooperative says that they are seeing an all-time high in demand during the extreme cold. They are urging customers to conserve energy because there is a potential for power outages.

The Cuivre River Electric Cooperative service area

“High power consumption levels across the grid have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions. Taking steps to decrease your power usage at this time will help while we navigate this extreme weather event,” writes the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative on Facebook.

There are no outages reported by the utility Monday afternoon. The Cuivre River Electric Cooperative covers an area that stretches from St. Charles County north to Pike County.

They are asking for everyone’s help, “as we all manage through this historic week.”

Here are the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative’s tips to reduce power usage:

Extreme temperatures and the longer run times on HVAC units will mean higher utility bills.

Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing to help conserve and stay warm.

Limit the use of larger appliances such as laundry or dishwashers.

Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves and slow cookers to make meals, rather than relying on your range or oven.

Be sure to turn off and unplug space heaters that you don’t need to use. Be mindful of the amount of time you utilize a space heater and reduce, if possible.

Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.

Unplug/turn off unused electronics, chargers, and lights.