Cup controversy? Hawley campaign selling mugs depicting January 6 salute

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is using this image portraying a salute to January 6, 2021 demonstrators at the U.S. Capitol to raise money for his campaign. AP Photo

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–“Owning” the libs, or profiting off of a dark day in American history?

This weekend in St. Charles at the Missouri GOP’s annual Lincoln Days festivities, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s campaign team was selling mugs for $20 with a picture re-creating Hawley’s pumped fist directed at demonstrators in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, before the riot at the U.S. Capitol which sought to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“Liberals are so easily triggered, and this new mug is really whipping the left into a frenzy! Josh isn’t scared — he’s show-me strong! This Made in America mug is the perfect way to enjoy Coffee, Tea, or Liberal Tears! Check it out below, and order one for yourself or any woke friend or family member that you want to trigger,” a fundraising email read.

Hawley was roundly criticized at the time for the fist pump, along with the move to challenge the election results. As recently as last week, Hawley reiterated why he challenged election results in Pennsylvania.

“I think it’s a big problem when a state in a presidential election doesn’t follow its own law, changes its rules and does so in the middle of the process,” Hawley said of his objection to Pennsylvania’s vote. “That’s why I objected on January 6. that was my decision. I stand by it.”

An Associated Press investigation into potential cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and the five other battleground states where Trump disputed his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020 found a minuscule number of cases.

When asked Monday about using January 6 as a fundraising vehicle, a Hawley campaign spokesman sent FOX2 the original fundraising appeal.