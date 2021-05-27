Cure Violence program reducing gun-related crimes in

ST. LOUIS– Promising statistics from the Cure Violence program. New data released this week shows it’s been successful at reducing violent crime in the three targeted neighborhoods.

The St. Louis City Health Director says gun-related crimes in the Wells-Goodfellow, Dutchtown, and Walnut Park neighborhoods all declined so far this year.

St. Louis City allocated $7 million to fund the Cure Violence program over three years.

So far, St. Louis has had 75 homicides this year, that is up 12 from the same time last year.

It’s almost halfway through the year and in the Wells-Goodfellow & Hamilton Heights “catchment area” there have been 11 aggravated assaults, three robberies, and three homicides this year. That is compared to 43 aggravated assaults, 10 robberies, and 8 homicides for all of 2020.

In the Dutchtown/Gravois ‘catchment area” there have been 20 aggravated assaults, 2 robberies, and 2 homicides so far this year. That is compared to 57 aggravated assaults, 22 robberies, and 10 homicides during all of 2020.

And in the Walnut Park “catchment area” there have been 3 aggravated assaults, 3 robberies, and 2 homicides so far this year. That is compared with 12 aggravated assaults, 5 robberies, and 6 homicides for all of last year.